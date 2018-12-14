Home News India Priyanka Gandhi wants a youth CM in any of the state where Congress emerge victorious

New Delhi, Dec 14: Pledges taken by the senior Congress leaders and youth leaders of the party on instructions of Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been broken on the question of selection chief ministers where the party emerged victorious.

Cracks appeared between the youth and senior Congress leaders on the issue that a youth leader should be made chief minister either in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

It became all the more difficult for Rahul Gandhi to take a call on this in these states when Priyanka Gandhi advocated for a young face to be made chief minister in any of these states. However a call has already been taken on Madhya Pradesh where Kamal Nath's name has been announced for the post. This is the reason that despite almost finalised names of chief ministers in these states, they are being discussed once again and name of Ashok Gehlot is still undecided.

Meeting continued at the residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and to make coordination between the senior leaders and youth leaders easy, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had to step in. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had meetings with Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia and discussed several formulas.

This was also considered that Pilot and Scindia are young so they should be made deputy chief ministers. Another formula came about that since Lok Sabha elections are close so Pilot who is already a state president and Scindia should also be made state party president to get more seats for the party in Lok Sabha elections. Pilot and Scindia have been offered posts like general secretaries also.

Observer for Madhya Pradesh A K Antony and general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria and observer K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey spoke to Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

It is said that Congress MLAs wanted to see Kamal Nath and Gehlot as the CM of MP and Rajasthan respectively. Rahul Gandhi managed to placate Scindia by telling that future is bright for him but he is finding difficult to convince Pilot. When Pilot was called in then it was thought that he would be informed about Gehlot being made the CM. But that did not happen.

When Pilot came out of Rahul Gandhi's residence, he appeared disappointed. When late in the night he and Gehlot were called, then it was realized that it is still not decided who will be crowned. The matter may take some more time.