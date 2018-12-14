Priyanka Gandhi wants a youth CM in any of the state where Congress emerge victorious

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 14: On the instruction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi pledges taken by senior party leaders and youth leaders has broken on the question of selection chief ministers where party emerge victorious, cracks appeared between youth and senior Congress leaders on the demand that a youth leader should be made CM either in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

    It became all the more difficult for Rahul Gandhi to select chief minister in these states when Priyanka Gandhi advocated young face to be appointed chief minister in any on these states however call has already been taken on Madhya Pradesh where Kamal Nath appears to be lucky. This is the reason that despite almost finalised names of CMs in these states, they are being discussed once again and name of Ashok Gehlot is still undecided.

    Meeting continued at the residence of Rahul Gandhi and to make coordination between the senior leaders and youth leaders UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had to become active. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had meetings with Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia and discussed several formulas. This was also considered that Pilot and Sciendia are young so they should be made deputy chief ministers. Another formula came about that since Lok Sabha elections are close so Pilot and Scindia should remain party president to get more seats for the party.

    Pilot and Scindia have been offered post like general secretaries also. Observer for Madhya Pradesh A K Antony and general secretary in-charge Deepak Bawaria and observer K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pandey spoke to Rahul Gandhi on the issue. It is said that MLAs wanted to see Kamal Nath and Gehlot as the CM of MP and Rajasthan respectively. Rahul Gandhi managed to placate Scindia by telling that future is bright for him but he is finding difficult to convince Pilot. When Pilot was called then it was thought he would be informed about Gehlot being made the CM.

    When Pilot came out of Rahul's residence, he appeared disappointed and when late in the night he and Gehlote were called then it was realized that it is still not decided who will be crowned. The matter may take some more time.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
