Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Kumbh Mela as part of her four-day visit to UP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: Congress general secretary and the party's east Uttar Pradesh incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, according to reports. She is also likely to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi as part of her four-day tour this month to assess the ground situation in the region under her charge.

Earlier it was reported that Priyanka Gandhi would officially begin her political career, as the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East on February 4 after taking a dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh Mela. Priyanka will also meet leaders from Bundelkhand region on Monday.

Priyanka and the Congress general secretary in-charge of west Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, wrapped up a four-day visit to the state on February 14, during which they had marathon meetings with party leaders and workers from different constituencies. While Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge, Scindia will look after 39 seats.

The Congress is expecting the visit to become a virtual launch of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due by May.

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has stepped out of the family bastion of Rae Bareli and Amethi. She is expected to make organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.