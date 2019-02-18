  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Kumbh Mela as part of her four-day visit to UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: Congress general secretary and the party's east Uttar Pradesh incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday, according to reports. She is also likely to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi as part of her four-day tour this month to assess the ground situation in the region under her charge.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Kumbh Mela as part of her four-day visit to UP
    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Earlier it was reported that Priyanka Gandhi would officially begin her political career, as the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East on February 4 after taking a dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh Mela. Priyanka will also meet leaders from Bundelkhand region on Monday.

    Also Read | Priyanka set to visit Modi's constituency and she wants to go there fully prepared

    Priyanka and the Congress general secretary in-charge of west Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, wrapped up a four-day visit to the state on February 14, during which they had marathon meetings with party leaders and workers from different constituencies. While Priyanka Gandhi has 41 Lok Sabha constituencies under her charge, Scindia will look after 39 seats.

    The Congress is expecting the visit to become a virtual launch of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due by May.

    This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi has stepped out of the family bastion of Rae Bareli and Amethi. She is expected to make organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi kumbh mela uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue