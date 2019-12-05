  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Shah, Yogi Adityanath over law and order in UP

    By
    |

    Lucknow Dec 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday questioned the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on the law and order situation after a rape victim was set on fire in Unnao.

    "Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    The Congress leader also tagged a news report of the incident in which a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men.

    The incident happened when the accused, out on bail, took the 20-year-old woman, and his friends outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. The victim was walking to the nearby railway station under when the group accosted her and took her to a field outside the village and poured petrol on her. By the time police reached the spot they found her in a severely burnt condition while the accused men had fled by then.

    Unnao Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP, condition critical with 90% burns

    The woman has been referred to Lucknow's KGMU hospital where her condition is said to be critical. She was raped a few months ago and had filed a complaint in March this year, the police said.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi amit shah yogi adityanath unnao rape case

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue