Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Shah, Yogi Adityanath over law and order in UP

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow Dec 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday questioned the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on the law and order situation after a rape victim was set on fire in Unnao.

"Yesterday the home minister of the country and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister clearly lied that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has become better. Seeing such incidents everyday angers the mind. BJP leaders should now come out of false propaganda," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader also tagged a news report of the incident in which a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze early on Thursday morning by five men.

The incident happened when the accused, out on bail, took the 20-year-old woman, and his friends outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. The victim was walking to the nearby railway station under when the group accosted her and took her to a field outside the village and poured petrol on her. By the time police reached the spot they found her in a severely burnt condition while the accused men had fled by then.

Unnao Rape victim set ablaze by 5 men in UP, condition critical with 90% burns

The woman has been referred to Lucknow's KGMU hospital where her condition is said to be critical. She was raped a few months ago and had filed a complaint in March this year, the police said.