Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes charge as Gen. Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 6: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi to assume charge on Wednesday.

In a photograph circulated by the communication department of the Congress party, Priyanka can be seen interacting with two Congress workers. Earlier today, she had accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to Enforcement Directorate Office and left soon after.

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/e4yjVFRa3g — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

Posters of party president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi outside the party headquarters in New Delhi's Akbar Road were removed on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, posters of Rahul Gandhi, newly appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra featured outside the party headquarters.

Also Read | Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

She has been allotted her own office at the party headquarters in New Delhi. She has been given the same office that her brother Rahul Gandhi used to sit in before he became the Congress chief in December 2016. Her office is also right next to Rahul's current office. The nameplates of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were put up in Hindi and English.