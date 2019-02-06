  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to hold roadshow on Feb 11 in Lucknow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Marking the end of an era with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newest fifth generation member of the Gandhi-Nehru family is expected to launch the party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Lucknow on February 11, Monday.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to do roadshow on Feb 11 in Lucknow

    According to the reports, she will hold a road show and meet party leaders and workers at the Congress office in the state capital.

    Vadra will function from a room at the AICC headquarters next to the office of her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi as she prepares to formally take charge as General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

    The room, made spic and span, was allotted to her on Tuesday, a day after she returned from the US. It will serve as her base to bring about a change in the fortunes of the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

    Priyanka was appointed the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Jan 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur fall in the region.

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha elections 2019 lucknow priyanka gandhi rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue