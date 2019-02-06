Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to hold roadshow on Feb 11 in Lucknow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Marking the end of an era with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newest fifth generation member of the Gandhi-Nehru family is expected to launch the party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Lucknow on February 11, Monday.

According to the reports, she will hold a road show and meet party leaders and workers at the Congress office in the state capital.

Vadra will function from a room at the AICC headquarters next to the office of her brother and party chief Rahul Gandhi as she prepares to formally take charge as General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

The room, made spic and span, was allotted to her on Tuesday, a day after she returned from the US. It will serve as her base to bring about a change in the fortunes of the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka was appointed the Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Jan 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur fall in the region.