Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enters active politics, appointed Congress General Secretary for UP(East)

New Delhi, Jan 23: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has entered active politics as she is appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi's appointment was announced in a press statement that also said Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of western UP and KC Venugopal appointed Congress General Secretary (Organisation).

Appointment of General Secretaries for All India Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/zHENwt6Ckh — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 23, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi had regularly visited her mother's and brother's constituencies of Rae Bareilly and Amethi where she dealt with the people directly.

A popular slogan in Amethi in every election has been Amethi ka danka, bitiya Priyanka (the clarion call from Amethi is for Priyanka [to stand elections].

In the Indian general election, 2004, she was her mother's campaign manager and helped supervise her brother Rahul Gandhi's campaign.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 2007, while Rahul Gandhi managed the statewide campaign, she focused on the ten seats in the Amethi Rae Bareilly region, spending two weeks there trying to quell considerable infighting within the party workers over seat allocations.

Uttar Pradesh (East), also, called as Purvanchal, is a geographic region of northern India, which comprises the eastern end of Uttar Pradesh and the western end of Bihar, where Hindi, and its dialects Bhojpuri are the predominant language.