Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in New Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 30: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has vacated the bungalow allotted to her by the central government in New Delhi's Lutyens' zone. She had earlier cleared her pending dues after the government announced it has cancelled the accommodation at 35, Lodhi Estate.

The government order had said that Gandhi is no longer protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and hence not eligible anymore. The directorate of estate department of the ministry of housing and urban affairs had issued a notice to her on July 1 to vacate her house.

"Any stay beyond 01.08.2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules," the department had said in its order. Later, the same bungalow was allotted to BJP MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni.

According to reports, there are no provisions for allotment or retention of government accommodation to those with Z+ security unless exceptions are made based on recommendations given by the home ministry.

The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act under the administrative control of the directorate of estates.

According to reports, some Congress leaders said that she is now expected to shift to her relative's house 'Kaul Niwas' in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

It is being called her political base camp as Gandhi is expected to spend most of her time in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days in view of Assembly elections in the state in 2022.