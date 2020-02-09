Priyanka Gandhi to take part in Ravidas Jayanti events in Varanasi today

Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow Feb 09: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in Ravidas Jayanti programmes in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday.

According to party sources, Gandhi had been wanting to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Saint Ravidas for a long time. She will visit Varanasi to attend the programme at Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir at Seer Goverdhanpur, they said on Saturday.

The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the teachings of Saint Ravidas for setting up a society based on equality and brotherhood are relevant even today.