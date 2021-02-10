YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi to take holy dip in ‘Sangam’ on Mauni Amavasya

    By
    |

    Lucknow Feb 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Allahabad on Thursday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day for taking bath in the Ganga there, party’s media in-charge Lalan Kumar said.

    Priyanka Gandhi

    The Congress leader will visit the Sangam there and take a dip in it on the auspicious occasion on Thursday afternoon, Lalan Kumar said. She will later visit Anand Bhawan before departing for New Delhi, Kumar said.

    Andolanjeevi row: After Chidambaram, now Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe

    Anand Bhawan had been the Nehru family’s residence in past but it has now been converted into a museum showcasing various artefacts related to the Independence Movement of India.

    Priyanka Gandhi, who was in Saharanpur on Wednesday to address a farmer rally, has lately been making all-out efforts to revive the party's support base in Uttar Pradesh before the state assembly elections to be held next year.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X