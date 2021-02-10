It is time to take sides: Rahul Gandhi tweets as protests weaken at Delhi borders

Priyanka Gandhi to take holy dip in ‘Sangam’ on Mauni Amavasya

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow Feb 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Allahabad on Thursday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, an auspicious day for taking bath in the Ganga there, party’s media in-charge Lalan Kumar said.

The Congress leader will visit the Sangam there and take a dip in it on the auspicious occasion on Thursday afternoon, Lalan Kumar said. She will later visit Anand Bhawan before departing for New Delhi, Kumar said.

Anand Bhawan had been the Nehru family’s residence in past but it has now been converted into a museum showcasing various artefacts related to the Independence Movement of India.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was in Saharanpur on Wednesday to address a farmer rally, has lately been making all-out efforts to revive the party's support base in Uttar Pradesh before the state assembly elections to be held next year.