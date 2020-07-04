Priyanka Gandhi to hold meeting with party leaders to discuss law and order situation in UP

India

New Delhi,July 04: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to hold a meeting with party leaders through video-conferencing today (July 04) to discuss the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, as many as eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in the early hours of Friday in a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of a criminal who lost two of them in a firefight later.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has faced about 60 criminal cases.

Congress' media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said, "Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting with leaders of planning and working groups of the party on Saturday afternoon."

In a tweet, Gandhi had said, "Eight policemen were martyred while they went to nab criminals. I pay my condolence to the family of the martyrs. In UP, law and order has become very bad and criminals have no fear. From common man to policemen, no one is safe."

"The responsibility of law and order is with the chief minister. He should initiate strict action and there should be no laxity in it," she added.