Mera gala dabaya: Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP police of manhandling her

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Dec 28: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday stopped by Lucknow police from visiting the family of a person arrested during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The entire traffic has come to a halt and people are feeling disturbed. There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why have they stopped (us)," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?," she asked a police official.

" She (a female cop) stopped me, held and pushed me, they squeezed my neck," Priyanka told reporters.

Congress general secretary was out to visit the family of actress-activist Sadaf Jafar, who has been in custody since her arrest on December 19, when she was stopped by police.

However, the Congress leader gave police a slip and reached the house of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been arrested in connection with the recent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)

.After meeting Darapuri's family members, the Congress general secretary told reporters, "I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit), so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so."

To a question on whether the government felt its politics was in danger because of her, she said, "Everybody's politics is in danger."

Earlier during the day, Priyanka attended the party's 135th Foundation Day celebrations, and administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to party workers in the city.