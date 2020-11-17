Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath's govt over issue of women's safety

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 17: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women's safety, saying will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answer how successful is his 'Mission Shakti' as news reports on crimes against women show they are "not safe" in the state at all.

Chief Minister Adityanath last month launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand.

Attacking the government, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Will the Chief Minister of UP bother to tell how successful is his Mission Shakti?"

Woman burnt alive in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi attacks Nitish Kumar's govt

"Because news reports on crimes against women from UP are saying that UP is not safe for women at all. In many places, girls committed suicide because their pleas were not heard," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Adityanath dispensation.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the NDA government in Bihar after a woman was allegedly burnt alive and accused Nitish Kumar's government of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Rahul Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on. The reports said that the woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days.

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.