Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath's govt for having negligent attitude towards women

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh spends crores of rupees on propaganda about women's security while having a negligent attitude towards the issue at the ground level, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, she cited recent media reports on crimes against women and said "Beti Bachao" and "Mission Shakti" are just hollow slogans for the Uttar Pradesh government.

"You would get an idea after reading the news from UP Chief Minister's home place that the system that spent crores of rupees on false propaganda in the name of 'Mission Shakti' for women's security, at the ground level has such a negligent attitude towards women's security," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Citing a media report, she said death of 12 women have been reported from Gorakhpur recently. Leave alone punishing the guilty, in some cases the police were not even able to identify the deceased women, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP alleged.

"In Uttar Pradesh, on an average, 165 crimes are committed against women every day. Recently, hundreds of cases came to the fore in which either the administration did not listen to the aggrieved side or they misbehaved with the complainant," Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

"Can you imagine that in the police stations of the government, which spends crores of rupees on advertisements to pat itself on the back in the name of women's security, when a woman reaches to file a complaint, lewd comments are passed and instead of sympathy disrespect is shown to her," she said.

The entire nation witnessed the attitude of the UP government on women's security in incidents like Hathras, Unnao and Badaun, Priyanka Gandhi said referring to the recent incidents of crimes against women in these places. "Basic understanding of women's security is that the voice of the woman is foremost.

But the UP government always did the opposite," she said. It is clear from this that "Beti Bachao" and "Mission Shakti" are just hollow slogans for the government. The government will have to change its behaviour towards women and show sensitivity towards them, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"There is nothing more disgusting than when an aggrieved woman or her family raises their voice and the people of the ruling party start making lewd comments on the woman and her family," the Congress leader said.

The primary condition for ensuring women's safety is to bring out the crimes against women and for this, voice of women has to be heard with respect, she asserted. Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been attacking the Adityanath government over law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities were rampant, a claim denied by the state government.