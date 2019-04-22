Priyanka Gandhi slams Smriti Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi; terms it “insult” to people

Amethi, Apr 22: Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani for distributing shoes to people in the constituency. Priyanka alleged that Irani's gesture was an insult to the people of Amethi.

Addressing the people there, Priyanka said: "Smriti Irani came here and distributed shoes so that she can say that people here do not even have footwear. She is thinking that she is insulting Rahul Gandhi like this but she is actually insulting the people of Amethi by doing so."

"We know that we have been elected as leaders by you, but she being an outsider is insulting you by distributing shoes. Tell them that people of Raebareli and Amethi don't beg for things," she added. "Rather she should beg for votes from Amethi," she said.

Replying to Priyanka, Irani asked the Congress leader to desist from doing "drama" and visit the poor people who didn't have even the means to buy shoes.

"Actor main reh chuki hoon toh natak Priyanka ji na hi karein to behtar hai, jahan tak baat un gharib nagrikon ki hai jinke paas pehne ko joota nahi tha,toh kripya karke agar unme thodi bhi sharm ho to khud ja ke dekh lein ki sach kya hai. (I have been an actor, so I will request Priyanka Gandhi to stop doing drama. If she has any shame, Priyanka should visit the poor people who did not have shoes to wear and find out the truth)," ANI quoted Irani as saying.

Smriti Irani is BJP's Lok Sbaha candidate from Amethi constituency which has been Congress president Rahul Gandhi's bastion. In 2014 also, Irani contested unsuccessfully from Amethi against the Gandhi scion.