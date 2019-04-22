  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Smriti Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi; terms it “insult” to people

    By
    |

    Amethi, Apr 22: Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani for distributing shoes to people in the constituency. Priyanka alleged that Irani's gesture was an insult to the people of Amethi.

    Addressing the people there, Priyanka said: "Smriti Irani came here and distributed shoes so that she can say that people here do not even have footwear. She is thinking that she is insulting Rahul Gandhi like this but she is actually insulting the people of Amethi by doing so."

    Priyanka Gandhi slams Smriti Irani for distributing shoes in Amethi; terms it “insult” to people

    "We know that we have been elected as leaders by you, but she being an outsider is insulting you by distributing shoes. Tell them that people of Raebareli and Amethi don't beg for things," she added. "Rather she should beg for votes from Amethi," she said.

    Priyanka Gandhi to contest against PM Modi in Allahabad?

    Replying to Priyanka, Irani asked the Congress leader to desist from doing "drama" and visit the poor people who didn't have even the means to buy shoes.

    "Actor main reh chuki hoon toh natak Priyanka ji na hi karein to behtar hai, jahan tak baat un gharib nagrikon ki hai jinke paas pehne ko joota nahi tha,toh kripya karke agar unme thodi bhi sharm ho to khud ja ke dekh lein ki sach kya hai. (I have been an actor, so I will request Priyanka Gandhi to stop doing drama. If she has any shame, Priyanka should visit the poor people who did not have shoes to wear and find out the truth)," ANI quoted Irani as saying.

    Will Priyanka contest from Varanasi? Suspense is a double edged sword

    Smriti Irani is BJP's Lok Sbaha candidate from Amethi constituency which has been Congress president Rahul Gandhi's bastion. In 2014 also, Irani contested unsuccessfully from Amethi against the Gandhi scion.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi smriti irani amethi congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue