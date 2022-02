Hijab row: Bikini, ghoonghat or jeans- It is woman's right to wear what she wants,' says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, Yogi for sharing stage with MoS Ajay Mishra

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kanpur, Feb 16: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing stage with Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Addressing an election campaign in Kanpur, the Congress general secretary came down heavily on Centre and state government over the release of Union Home Minister for State Ajay Mishra Teni

Mishra, the accused in the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, wherein eight people -- four

farmers, two BJP workers and a journalist -- were killed, walked out of jail on Tuesday. There has been a demand among opposition parties and farmers groups for sacking of Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, ever since the infamous incident in his native district of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Priyanka Gandhi, campaigning for Congress' Govind Nagar candidate Karishma Thakur, hit out at the BJP over a host of issues, including inflation, unemployment, women safety and farmers trouble. "The farmers held a protest, but they were mowed down.

The minister's son came in his jeep and mowed down six farmers in front of thousands of people. But what did the government do? The PM and the CM share stage with that minister even today and have released their son on bail," she said.

"I have met the families of the farmers who have died. I want to ask who is going to look after their families. I want to ask you (people) why are you asleep, what is the government giving you? They are making you dependent on a sack of ration and you are not waking up," she added.

"Whether Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism or Buddhism, all religions have preached that service to the people is the highest form of 'dharma'," she added. Assembly elections in the state are being held in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 10. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 22:57 [IST]