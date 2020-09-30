Priyanka Gandhi slams CM Yogi Adityanath on death of Hathras gang-rape victim

New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of Hathras rape victim, saying he does not have any moral right to continue as the State chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I was on the phone with the Hathras victim's father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites."

The Congress leader also asked CM Adityanath to resign. "@myogiadityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," Gandhi tweeted.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old died in a Delhi hospital. The woman was admitted there in a critical condition after being brutally raped by four men in her village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been facing flak from Opposition parties over the issue. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that "no hope" is left from the "insensitive government".

Reacting to the incident, BSP president Mayawati posted a tweet in Hindi, "The news of the death of the Dalit girl after gangrape in Hathras, UP, is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim's family and ensure quick punishment to the culprits by prosecuting them in a fast-track court."