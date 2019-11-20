  • search
    Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP, saying it is making India's best organisations hollow

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the government over Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reported remarks that Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation could be sold by March, alleging the BJP is making India's best organisations hollow and then selling them.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Her attack comes days after Sitharaman reportedly said the government was looking to wrap up the sale of state-run Air India and oil refiner and marketer BPCL by March 2020.

    "Our organisations are our pride. These are our 'golden birds'," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "The BJP had promised to build the country, but they are working to make India's best organisations hollow and sell them. Sad," the Congress general secretary said.

