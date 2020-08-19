YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi's remark on Non-Gandhi party chief is a year-old one, clarifies Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 19: The Congress on Wednesday clarified that Priyanka Gandhi's remark that she had no objection to a non-Gandhi becoming the party presidentwas a year-old remark.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    "We at (Congress) appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year-old remark (Dated 1st July, 2019) of Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The context today is to take on the vicious attack on India's polity by Modi-Shah dispensation and fight it fearlessly on front foot," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

    "Nehru-Gandhi family has held together and served the Congress unmindful of the trappings of power. In 2004, Sonia Ji set an example by sacrificing power to serve the party. In 2019, Rahul Ji showed the courage of conviction and stepped down as INC President," he said

    Surjewala also defended Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

    "Millions of Congress workers and leaders have seen that Sh. Rahul Gandhi has led the fight tireleesly, undaunted by the setbacks and vile attacks by Modi Govt on a daily basis," it said.

    "It is this fearlessness and uncompromising courage that INC requires, Workers respect and Nation needs," it added.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X