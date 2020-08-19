Priyanka Gandhi's remark on Non-Gandhi party chief is a year-old one, clarifies Congress

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Congress on Wednesday clarified that Priyanka Gandhi's remark that she had no objection to a non-Gandhi becoming the party presidentwas a year-old remark.

"We at (Congress) appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year-old remark (Dated 1st July, 2019) of Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The context today is to take on the vicious attack on India's polity by Modi-Shah dispensation and fight it fearlessly on front foot," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"Nehru-Gandhi family has held together and served the Congress unmindful of the trappings of power. In 2004, Sonia Ji set an example by sacrificing power to serve the party. In 2019, Rahul Ji showed the courage of conviction and stepped down as INC President," he said

Surjewala also defended Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Millions of Congress workers and leaders have seen that Sh. Rahul Gandhi has led the fight tireleesly, undaunted by the setbacks and vile attacks by Modi Govt on a daily basis," it said.

"It is this fearlessness and uncompromising courage that INC requires, Workers respect and Nation needs," it added.