Priyanka Gandhi posts emotional message for Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 03: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday posted an emotional message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and said she has learnt "love and patience" from her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka posted a picture with Rahul and said she is proud to have a brother like him.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival #Rakshabandhan. #RakshaBandhan."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi extended Rakhi greetings on Twitter and posted a picture of him hugging his sister Priyanka.

"Wishing every one a happy #RakshaBandhan," Gandhi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, leaders and politicians from across the country have been extending greetings on the auspicious, joyous festival of Raksha Bandhan today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the wishes and blessings from country's Nari Shakti on the occasion have humbled him and infused him with inspiration and energy.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted people on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Shah is currently undergoing treatment in hospital as he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Heartfelt greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, the home minister said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was getting admitted in a hospital following the advice of doctors. "I have done a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms and I have tested positive. My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors."