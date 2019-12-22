Priyanka Gandhi met the families of 2 who were killed in UP violence

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Dec 22: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and met the families of two deceased who lost their lives in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest violence.

It was Priyanka's sudden plan for meeting the bereaved families, Bijnor district of UP was affected by the protest violence over the contentious CAA.

On Friday, the Congress general secretary joined the students protesting against the CAA and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the India Gate, in Delhi.

She has also earlier protested in a sit-in at the India Gate in support of Jamia students.

She has also slammed BJP of using dictatorial measures to supress the voices of the people.

Besides, thies she has also condemned the detention of student protesters, historias, intellectual, activists and journalists.

Priyanka today visited the Nahtaur and met the two bereaved families. She also spoke to ther locals of the area.

Today afternoon, the Trinamool Congress delegation also reached UP to meet the bereaved families of those killed in the protest violence but they were reportedly detained at Lucknow airport.

Violent protests have been going on nationwide over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. So far UP has seen the violent protest in large-scale. In Delhi also students, intellectuals and activists came out showing protest demonstration against the CAA.

In Assam and West Bengal also people showed huge protest.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.