Priyanka Gandhi meets the families of firing victims in Sonbhadra

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visits Ubha village of Sonbhadra on Tuesday and meets the families of the victims who were killed in firing over a land dispute on July 17.

As per the official programme released by the UP Congress Committee (UPCC), the Congress general secretary arrived at the Babatpur Airport in Varanasi today and from there she went to the village in Sonbhadra. Where she is met the bereaved families and afterthis she will head back to Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Ubha village of Sonbhadra. Ten people from the village had died in firing last month over a land dispute. pic.twitter.com/e9SLmbVQji — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

As per reports, ten Gondi tribals were killed and 21 others were injured over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on July 17.

On the day of the incident, she had criticised the state government over the law and order situation.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka had said, "In the BJP ruled state, the confidence of criminals is so high that broad day-light killings are continuously happening. The killing of 9 Gondi tribesmen, including 3 women, by the land mafia in Umbha village of Sonbhadra is heart-wrenching. Administration and Chief Minister are all sleeping. Is this how the state will be crime-free?"

भाजपा-राज में अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बढ़ गए हैं कि दिन-दहाड़े हत्याओं का दौर जारी है।



सोनभद्र के उम्भा गाँव में भू माफियाओं द्वारा 3 महिलाओं सहित 9 गोंड आदिवासियों की सरेआम हत्या ने दिल दहला दिया।



प्रशासन-प्रदेश मुखिया-मंत्री सब सो रहे हैं। क्या ऐसे बनेगा अपराध मुक्त प्रदेश? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

The incident took place in Ubbha village of Ghorawal where the village head went to take possession of his land purchased two years ago. However, he met with opposition from the villagers which triggered the firing allegedly by his aides leading to the deaths.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office had stated.

Besides asking the Director General of Police (DGP) to personally monitor the case, Adityanath had told the officer to ensure effective action to catch the culprits. Five people were arrested on July 18 in connection with the case.