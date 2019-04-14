Priyanka Gandhi likens Silchar MP Sushmita Dev to Indira Gandhi

Silchar, Apr 14: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Silchar, Assam, today to campaign for sitting MP Sushmita Dev. Dev, who defeated her opponent by a massive margin in 2014, is seeking a second term.

Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Silchar along with Dev who is battling anti-incumbency. Dev will also have to contend with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) issue as the BJP feels that Silchar supports the CAB.

Addressing a rally in Silchar, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi and said the Prime Minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn't have the time to visit his own people.

"Modiji doesn't have five minutes time to visit his own constituency Varanasi but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa, Japan and he also visited Pakistan and had biriyani over there. Sushmita resembles my grandmother Indira Gandhi. She has the fighting spirits of my grandmother," she said.

Last week, Congress President Rahul Gandhi sought a second term for Sushmita Dev as he addressed a rally in neighbouring Karimganj constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi is in Silchar in southern Assam on Sunday in her first campaign trip outside Uttar Pradesh.

Even the BJP gives high priority to Silchar as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held two rallies here since January. Despite opposition in other parts of Northeast, BJP has promised to bring in CAB with consultation and consensus. The BJP is confident of a win in Silchar constituency because of the Congress' opposition to the CAB.