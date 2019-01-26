Priyanka Gandhi likely to begin political innings with holy dip at Kumbh on Feb 4

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 26: Priyanka Gandhi, who has been appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, is expected to begin her formal political career with a holy dip in the Ganga at the Kumbh Mela on February 4.

Party chief and brother Rahul Gandhi is expected to accompany her and they are also likely to hold a joint press conference jointly in Lucknow.

According to informed sources, the Gandhis have zeroed in on February 4 for the holy dip on the occasion of "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan", reported IANS news agency.

Also Read Why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's formal entry into politics matters

But if they don't get a chance to take a holy dip on February 4, they will opt for February 10 on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the 3rd 'Shahi Snan", the report said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (January 23) appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East which comprises Lok Sabha seats of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While Congress and its allies welcomed the decision, saying it will be a great success for the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls given Priyanka's profile and the adoration she commands, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mocked it saying that her entry into active politics is an admission from the Congress party that Rahul Gandhi has failed in providing leadership.

PM Narendra Modi took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics saying that in the BJP, decisions are not taken considering a person or a family. Modi was interacting with BJP booth workers in Maharashtra when he made the statement.

He said, "BJP does not take decisions based on what one person or one family wants, and that's why it is said mostly in the country family is the party, but in BJP party is the family."