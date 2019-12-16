Priyanka Gandhi sits on dharna at India gate against crackdown on students

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a symbolic protest at the India Gate on Monday in solidarity with students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

    "The government has attacked the Constitution and students, they attacked students after entering the university. We will fight for the Constitution, we will fight against this government," she said, according to news agency ANI, minutes before the protest at India gate.

    Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, AK Antony, PL Punia, Ahmed Patel and others accompanied Priyanka over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) and Aligarh Muslim University.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the two-hour protest, which began at 4 pm, is to express solidarity with students from Jamia Millia Islamia University and other places.

    Jamia violence: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Shah to discuss Delhi law and order

    Students across universities are set to protest against the police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students.

    Students from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were one of the first ones to come out in solidarity with Jamia University students. They shouted slogans against the controversial Citizenship Act and slammed the police for their crackdown on Jamia students. However, AMU, too became a battleground as police clashed brutally with protesting students.

    A large number of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, TISS and Mumbai University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University and MANUU also protested against the attrocities against the students.

