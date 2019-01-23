Priyanka Gandhi in politics: BJP leaders take potshot at Congress, Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 23: BJP leaders gave reactions to the significant political development of the day- Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi's arrival in active politics.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered active politics as she is appointed Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) on Wednesday.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, said, "Priyanka Ji has become General Secretary , my good-luck to her. Since party is a family concern, these kinds of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat, why she has been given limited role of only Eastern Uttar Pradesh? Perhaps her persona merited a wider role for her."

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, "It's a stamp by Congress and Rahul Gandhi on his utter failure,the fact that no 'gathbandhan' is wanting to shake hands with Congress in any state,they were becoming irrelevant,they had to play this Eastern UP card,to insure Rahul and Sonia Ji's seats."

BJP Uttar Pradesh incahrge, Union Minister J.P.Nadda, "Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes General Secretary of Congress , but everyone knows how this household company works. It is also first official declaration from Congress that Rahul ji has failed, he should tell what is his view of Parivarwadi soch?"