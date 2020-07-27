Priyanka Gandhi clarifies after Omar Abdullah says 'toppling govt wrong regardless of COVID'

New Delhi, July 27: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's tweet where he said toppling government is "wrong" whether or not there is an ongoing pandemic.

Abdullah's comment was in response to Priyanka's statement where she alleged that the BJP is trying to topple governments amid the coronavirus crisis, referring to the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.

Abdullah had said that toppling government is "wrong regardless of Covid". In a tweet, Gandhi said that her point seems to have been lost in "translation".

"What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people. However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

"I don't get the whole 'during pandemic' argument. As though some how toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren't battling a health crisis. IMHO it's wrong regardless of COVID," Abdullah had posted on Twitter.

The Congress has been critical of the BJP ever since the political crisis took shape in Rajasthan. India's "Grand Old Party" has blamed the BJP for trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government and creating a situation similar to what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.