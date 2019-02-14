  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi cancels Lucknow press conference in the wake of Pulwama attack

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 14: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who was supposed to interact with the media to today in Lucknow, cancelled her press briefing in the wake of terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, which left around 40 jawans dead.

    "We won't be discussing politics today because of the Pulwama attack. We shall now maintain two minutes of silence for the martyrs," Priyanka Gandhi said.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Priyanka, who has been given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been in Lucknow since Monday to prepare the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, she launched the campaign with a massive roadshow for 'Mission UP', in her first ever visit to the state since her brother Rahul Gandhi named her as the party's general secretary last month. 

    [Pulwama: Suicide bomber drove Scorpio with 300 kgs of explosives into CRPF bus]

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack at a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in strong words and said "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain".

    Around 40 jawans were killed and several injured when a suicide bomber rammed a Scorpio car laden with over 300 kg of explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora town of Pulwama district today. The Jaish-e-Mohammad bomber, a Kashmiri local who carried out a suicide strike on a bus carrying CRPF jawans, had loaded his vehicle with over 300 kilograms of explosives.

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi pulwama jammu and kashmir crpf

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue