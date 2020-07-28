YouTube
    Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to have a rethink on holding B Ed entrance examination on August 9 in wake of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

      Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

      There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk without assessing their safety, she said.

      "B Ed entrance examination is going to be held on August 9 in UP. The speed of coronavirus spread in the state is increasing rapidly," the Congress general secretary said in a Facebook post.

      "The UP government is requested that keeping in mind the prevailing circumstances, a rethink should be done over the schedule of the examination," Priyanka Gandhi said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:44 [IST]
