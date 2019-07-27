  • search
    Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP government over farm suicides

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 27: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues being faced by farmers and questioned the efficacy of farm and loan waiver schemes.

    She cited a media report which said that five farmers have committed suicide in as many days in Bundelkhand's Banda. "Farmers grow crop, don't get the price for it. Famine occurs, compensation is not given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
    "Farmers in Bundelkhand are getting threats of confiscation everyday. What kind of farm policy and loan waiver schemes is it that farmers are left with no option but to commit suicide," the AICC in-charge (UP east) said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
