  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate govt allocated official bungalow in 30 days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: The government on Wednesday has cancelled the government official bungalow allotted to Priyanka Gandhi in Lodhi Estate with the direction to vacate the house before 1st August.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Security is not a status symbol: Here is how many times Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka violated SPG norms

    As per the official statement, "persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for Government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation."

    The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow, officials said.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi bungalow

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue