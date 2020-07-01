Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate govt allocated official bungalow in 30 days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 01: The government on Wednesday has cancelled the government official bungalow allotted to Priyanka Gandhi in Lodhi Estate with the direction to vacate the house before 1st August.

As per the official statement, "persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for Government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA based on security perception assessment by MHA on their recommendation."

. @priyankagandhi asked to vacate official bungalow in 30 days pic.twitter.com/z3vmnnxOML — Madhuri Rao (@theredditgirl) July 1, 2020

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow, officials said.