  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra's wedding ensured no revenue shortfall for 3 months at Jodhpur property

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 17: Actor Priyanka Chopra's wedding at a palatial property in Jodhpur helped it ensure that there is no revenue shortfall for three months, a top official from Indian Hotels said on Monday.

    Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer and managing director of Indian Hotels Company Ltd that operates the Umaid Bhawan Palace, said this while speaking about the importance of the top percentile of the spenders and their importance to the industry.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Chopra, former beauty queen-turned-actor, married to American singer-songwriter Nicholas Jerry Jonas last year at the property that once used to be the seat of the royalty in December last year.

    "That one per cent (of top spenders) helps. Last year, we had Priyanka Chopra's wedding in Umaid Bhawan Palace and it makes up for the revenue of 3 months. One is enough," Chhatwal said while speaking at the Times Network's India Economic Conclave here.

    According to reports that had come in sections of media following the wedding, the couple had spent over USD 461,000 on the venue alone that would have included four-day stays for the wedding party in the palace's rooms and also the cost of hiring the venue for the big day.

    While stressing the importance of weddings for the hospitality industry, Chhatwal also said the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding would also have helped a lot of brands.

    Chhatwal said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the sector's prospects in India, which has seen a massive decline in consumption and especially discretionary spends amid a period of slowdown in economic growth to six-year lows. He also hinted that other events, including the ongoing protests, have an impact on the sector.

    "We tend to forget whether it is a terror attack in Sri Lanka or it is something happening in our own country (like) in the North East, all this has a general impact...on how you think, how you behave and how you spend your money," he said.

    "I do believe that there is a change in the season. It is wedding, christmas, new year. We can be cautiously optimistic that things might change, but the winds of uncertainty are strong and have been (there) for the last 6-9 months," Chhatwal said.

    Speaking at the same event, Shekhar Ramamurthy, managing director and chief executive of alcohol maker UBL, said there has been an impact on his industry because of the slowdown as people are refraining from getting tipsy.

    Priyanka has right to speak in personal capacity: UN responds to Pak's letter

    "The government should push up the sentiment and ensure there is money in people's pockets that has to come through...we are not talking of tax relief, it will come and go away," he said.

    He also added that while the urban consumption may be holding up, there is a need to address the distress in the rural sector as well.

    Chhatwal said the company is signing up newer hotels and opening properties at a high pace, despite difficulties like a slowdown in a hike in prices and pointed out that in the past 20 months, Indian Hotels has signed 40 contracts. He said the prices are depressed because of a dip in inflation globally.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about:

    priyanka chopra

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 1:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue