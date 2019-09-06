  • search
    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 06: The desi girl Priyanka Chopra's profile appeared as Priyanka Singh on Google on Friday. Priyanka most popular Bollywood actresses of India who has become a name to reckon with even in the international entertainment industry. Fans call her with different names like PeeCee, Piggy chops and etc, but Priyanka Singh on Google really surprised and shocked everyone.

    Priyanka Chopra or Priyanka Singh what is PeeCee's real name

    However, in a humorous turn of things, it seems Google has a different understanding of her name. It is so happening that if you search for Priyanka Chopra on Google, the actress' name is appearing as Priyanka Singh.

    The Wikipedia box on Google search, too, shows her name as Priyanka Singh, but once you click, it changes to Priyanka Chopra.

