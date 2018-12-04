Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Check out first photo of newlyweds

Hindu ceremony

Both PeeCee and Nick had a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony which was attended by family and friends. This picture shows Priyanka in a red lehenga and Nick in a golden sherwani from the couple's Hindu wedding.

Christian ceremony

riyanka wore a customised Ralph Lauren gown for her Chrisitan wedding which was officiated by Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas.

Couple's pictures were shared by People magazine

The couple's pictures were shared by People magazine and they also feature on its cover. The photos show Priyanka in a pristine white Ralph Lauren wedding dress. She is joined by Nick, who is also wearing a custom suit by the designer. Their bridesmaids and groomsmen are also dressed in outfits by Ralph Lauren.