  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Can NCP retain Baramati?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chaturvedi’s decision to quit Congress was not an overnight one

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Priyanka Chaturvedi begins a new innings with the Shiv Sena, after she quit the Congress.

    Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray (L) and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (R) welcome Priyanka Cahturvedi into the party by tying Shiv Bandhan, at Matoshri in Mumbai
    Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray (L) and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (R) welcome Priyanka Cahturvedi into the party by tying 'Shiv Bandhan', at Matoshri in Mumbai

    Many were quick to remind her of 2015 tweet in which she had said, " how can you wake up one fine morning and change your ideology like you change your clothes. Or was your ideology about just being in power."

    Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena, says hurt that Cong let her down

    After joining the Shiv Sena, many called out out with her old tweets. She however said that the decision was taken after much thought.

    A day before she quit the Congress, she had said that she was upset with the party for taking back workers who had been suspended for misbehaving with her.

    "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted.

    Sources say that the decision was not a sudden one. The re-instating of the Congress workers was a trigger, but that alone did not guide her decision. There were several other reasons, she was upset about.

    Priyanka Chaturvedi miffed with Congress for reinstating leaders who misbehaved with her

    One of the main reasons for her discontent was that she was denied a ticket. She was hoping to contest the elections from Mumbai, but the Congress gave a ticket a new comer, Urmila Matondkar.

    She is also said to have been upset with the decision of the Congress which gave a ticket to Devashish Jarariya from Bhind. It may be recalled that he had quit the BSP to join the Congress in 2018. For him to get a ticket so soon could also be another reason, why Priyanka Chaturvedi may have decided to quit the party.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    priyanka chaturvedi shiv sena lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue