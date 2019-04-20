Priyanka Chaturvedi’s decision to quit Congress was not an overnight one

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: Priyanka Chaturvedi begins a new innings with the Shiv Sena, after she quit the Congress.

Many were quick to remind her of 2015 tweet in which she had said, " how can you wake up one fine morning and change your ideology like you change your clothes. Or was your ideology about just being in power."

After joining the Shiv Sena, many called out out with her old tweets. She however said that the decision was taken after much thought.

A day before she quit the Congress, she had said that she was upset with the party for taking back workers who had been suspended for misbehaving with her.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she had tweeted.

Sources say that the decision was not a sudden one. The re-instating of the Congress workers was a trigger, but that alone did not guide her decision. There were several other reasons, she was upset about.

One of the main reasons for her discontent was that she was denied a ticket. She was hoping to contest the elections from Mumbai, but the Congress gave a ticket a new comer, Urmila Matondkar.

She is also said to have been upset with the decision of the Congress which gave a ticket to Devashish Jarariya from Bhind. It may be recalled that he had quit the BSP to join the Congress in 2018. For him to get a ticket so soon could also be another reason, why Priyanka Chaturvedi may have decided to quit the party.