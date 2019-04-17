Priyanka Chaturvedi miffed with Congress for reinstating leaders who misbehaved with her

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 17: Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday expressed her displeasure at the party's decision to reinstate leaders who were suspended for misbehaving with her.

    Taking to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction over the development, Chaturvedi said it saddens her to see that 'lumpen goons' were let off by the party without any strict action.

    "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," Priyanka Chaturvedi said in her tweet.

    The incident happened in Mathura when Priyanka was addressing a press conference related to Rafale deal.

    As per the letter, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) had suspended some of its workers for their unruly behaviour with Priyanka, however, the orders were revoked after an intervention by Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia. It is to be noted that Mathura Lok Sabha constituency falls in Western UP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
