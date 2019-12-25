‘Priyanka and Rahul live petrol bombs, ignite fire wherever they go’: Haryana minister

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has dubbed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as "live petrol bombs", asking people to beware of both of them.

"Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property," Vij tweeted on Tuesday.

His tweet came hours after Rahul and Priyanka were stopped by the police from entering Meerut in Uttar Pradesh while they were on their way to meet family members of those killed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the town last week.

Anil Vij is known for making controversial comments. Earlier this year, Vij had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "mentally unstable".

Rahul, Priyanka stopped outside Meerut, barred from meeting Kin of protesters killed in CAA violence

"The way Mamata Banerjee is using demeaning statements against the Prime Minister, it seems like she has lost her mental stability. The President of India should take note that whether he such mentally unsound people were fit to hold an important position like that of a Chief Minister," he had said in his tweet posted in Hindi in May, 2019.

Gandhi siblings -- Rahul and Priyanka had left for Meerut this morning to meet some of the family members of the deceased protesters. At least five protesters died in Meerut alone.