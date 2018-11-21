  • search

Private trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana's Ranga Reddy

    Hyderabad, Nov 21: A private trainee aircraft crashed near Mokila village of Shankarpally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

    pilot is safe

    pilot is safe

    According to ANI, the pilot of the aircraft is safe. The crash took place due to a technical glitch. The pilot has have been hospitalised.

    Cessna Skyhawk

    Cessna Skyhawk

    The crashed Cessna Skyhawk is a single-engine training aircraft. The flight is ideally suited for student pilots.

    Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy

    Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy

    The aircraft belonged to the city-based Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, Police said adding the accident occurred at around 11.30 am.

    Technical problem

    Technical problem

    "As per preliminary information, the aircraft crashed due to some technical problem... the trainee pilot is safe," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Zone) N Prakash Reddy told PTI.

