Private entities cannot demand Aadhaar: Section 57 struck down

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Supreme Court today struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act.

Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar from citizens for the purpose of identification.

This is the provision that gives mobile companies, private service providers to seek Aadhaar card for identification purposes.

Section 57 says "nothing contained in this Act (Aadhaar Act) shall prevent the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose, whether by the State or any body corporate or person."