Prior to lockdown, an advisory that was marked ‘urgent’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: It was marked urgent. This was the assessment by experts that was conveyed to the government, following which the decision on a lockdown was taken.

It needs an immediate response as people returning to India carrying the infection would come in contact with others, the experts also said.

There was a dire need to immobilise the people. The officials were unanimous in their decision to announce a lockdown. People needed to be immobilised so that they would become spreaders, the experts also said.

The experts said that the 21 day lockdown was needed as it would allow the teams to pump in measures related to social distancing, testing and also expand the scrutiny of the patients. Experts are of the view that the lockdown will help a great deal. However experts said that they were surprised to see the large-scale migration.