"Prime supporter of terrorism" Pakistan instigating violence in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 28: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said though he disagrees with government with many issues, "Kashmir is India's internal issue".

Gandhi, along with a delegation of opposition leaders, went to Kashmir last week, but were not allopwed to exit from the Srinagar Airport, and were sent back to Delhi. Gandhi has been insisting that he wants to meet the people of Kashmir and take stock of the situation there. Upon returning, he said that "it is clear that things are not fine in Kashmir." He had asked why the government was not allowing opposition leaders to visit Kashmir, if everything was fine there.

To this, the BJP leaders had said that Gandhi's remarks would lend support to Pakistan's clkaims and lashed out at the Congress for it.

"I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," Gandhi tweeted today.

"There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he said in another tweet.

BJP had on Monday said that the entire country is "celebrating" the move to repeal Article 370 provisions but "some leaders" have become "isolated" even within their own party, in a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, after being turned back from Srinagar airport, had said that the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people in the Valley when they tried to visit Kashmir and were turned back from Srinagar airport.

This remark by Gandhi was carried by leading Pakistan daily DAWN to emphasise on the Islamabad's claims about Kashmir. "Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom and civil liberties curtailed...it is very clear that things are not normal in Jammu and Kashmir", these lines spoken by Rahul were quoted by DAWN in an article. The same article then has quotes from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi said on the very next day of Rahul's remark. "This is the true face of the Indian government which the world is witnessing today," the foreign minister," Quereshi said.

Many BJP leaders have slammed Gandhi for making 'irresponsible' comments, which, they say, will give Pakistan a reason to corner India over the matter.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had last week said that J-K administration warned Rahul Gandhi that Pakistan will misuse his statements.

"And that is what exactly happened. Whatever they said after coming back, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned it in his tweet," he had reportedly said.