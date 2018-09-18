  • search

Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Haryana.

    Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free."

    The 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in one of the districts in Haryana. In the police complaint registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused- Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

    A week after this incident, another woman from the same district as her has alleged that she was raped by two men, who kidnapped and dragged her in the fields in Haryana's Jind.

