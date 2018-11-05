  • search

Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to spend Diwali in Kedarnath

    New Delhi, Nov 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a special affinity for the Kedarnath temple, is scheduled to offer prayers on November 7. Preparations are on at Kedarnath in full swing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at the famous Hindu temple.

    Meanwhile, Shrine hill town of Kedarnath was completely covered with thick layer of snow after the spell. Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and State Disaster Response Force began the process of clearing snow from the trek route. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) removed snow from the temple premises. A team of Special Protection Group reached Kedarnath on Sunday.

    Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had twice visited the shrine situated at 11,755 feet above the sea level - on the opening of the temple doors and the day before closing.

    This time he is expected to visit on 7 November. Much will depend on weather. Heavy snowfall have created challenging situation for the local administration.

    Very recently Ruderpayag district magistrate Manglesh Ghildiyal hosted a meeting in the district headquarters discussing plans for the Prime Minister's trip to Kedarnath.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
